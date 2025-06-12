New restaurants coming to south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Arboretum has inked two deals for new-to-market restaurants. Global dessert boutique Melt n Dip and Szechuan Mansion Hotpot are expected to open there this year.

The Arboretum is located at Providence and Pineville-Matthews roads in south Charlotte.

Melt n Dip has plans for a 3,000-square-foot location at 8036 Providence Road, suite 100 — taking over the former Omega Sports space. The concept will deliver a chocolate-focused dessert experience that’s immersive and indulgent.

Szechuan Mansion Hotpot is expanding its reach with a 3,520-square-foot restaurant at 8046-D Providence Road, formerly home to McAllister’s Deli. That location builds on the brand’s success in Durham and Cary.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Lowell BBQ restaurant, owner to pay $1.5 million over pandemic relief fund fraud allegations

Lowell BBQ restaurant, owner to pay $1.5 million over pandemic relief fund fraud allegations

©2025 Cox Media Group