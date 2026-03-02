New road proposal aims to improve dangerous Indian Trail intersection

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A new road proposal could make a dangerous intersection in Union County safer.

Homeowners tell Channel 9’s Gina Esposito they’ve seen cars fly through an intersection behind their home, and sometimes even landing on their property.

Kevin Marsh lives off Old Charlotte Highway in Indian Trail.

He sent us pictures of a concrete truck that flipped into his fence, as well as two cars and a motorcycle that crashed into his backyard over the years. It’s why his wife got NCDOT to install a sign to warn drivers, but he believes more can be done to make the intersection safer.

The county agrees. Plans are now in motion to make that happen.

There are two options to improve Old Charlotte Highway at Hayes Road and Faircroft Way. With the first option, traffic signals would be added to the intersection. With the second, Hayes Road would move, lending itself to becoming a traditional four-way intersection with traffic signals.

Both proposals have challenges and come with different price points, but the county says crashes in both options would be reduced by 32%.

There are five intersections with proposed solutions in Union County.

Another example is NC-84 and Willoughby Road, which could see traffic signals or a roundabout.

“These were identified because of a combination of crash history and congestion issues,” said Union County Senior Planner Bjorn Hansen.

Union County has partnered with cities and towns, NCDOT, and the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to host a series of meetings this month for the public to weigh in on the proposed solutions. This is all part of the Union County Critical Intersection Program.

Marsh told Channel 9 he supports moving Hayes Road to hopefully keep cars out of his yard.

“It’s something we need to be a part of just to let people know what we’ve experienced over here,” said Marsh.

The first public meeting is Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Monroe. You can also join virtually or fill out a survey online.

Hansen said the plan is to have a final report in June. He said it could it could take up to five years for construction to begin at the intersections.

Read more about the proposed plan here.

