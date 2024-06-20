New runway, truckers on strike, and the scoop on boiled peanuts: This week in Charlotte news history

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is digging through the video vault to check in on things that happened this week in news history - the big, and not-so-big stories.

The future of shopping (in Hickory)

This week in news history: Building the Valley Hills Mall

This week in 1977, work was underway on the Valley Hills Mall in Hickory. Anchored by Sears and Belk, 98 stores opened in the mall, and developers said Hickory was chosen because of “its image as a trade center where 300,000 people live and work.”

Developers hoped that they could break the trend of people traveling to Charlotte for their shopping.

CLT’s second runway

This week in news history: Charlotte's 2nd runway

Forty-five years ago, in 1979, Charlotte’s airport was working through various issues to open its second runway, but it eventually opened and helped Piedmont Airlines make Charlotte a hub.

Today, the airport has four runways.

Truckers on strike, and skating for a cause

Also this week in 1979, a truckers strike caused sticker shock at local supermarkets. Truck drivers said the rising cost of fuel meant they couldn’t make a profit.

This week in 1980, a group embarked on a skate across North Carolina to raise money for muscular dystrophy. Charlotte was the first stop of a 500-mile trip over 11 days.

Families still feuding

This week in news history: Family Feud auditions in the Carolinas, 1981

Game shows were well-loved in the 1980s, and in 1981, Charlotte families auditioned to be on one of the most popular shows at the time (and now) - Family Feud.

Batman returns (before “Batman Returns”)

This week in news history: Batmania in Charlotte, 1989

In 1989, it was Batman fever across Charlotte. Decades after the Batman television series, Tim Burton’s “Batman” starring Michael Keaton debuted in theatres. The movie was a smash hit, and set a box office standard for the franchise. You might have seen a sequel or two by now.

And what’s a boiled peanut, anyway?

This week in news history: Boiled peanuts, the 'southern delicacy,' 1981

It was a common question at a fruit stand in Pageland, so Channel 9 got to the bottom of the “southern delicacy” (the bottom of the bag, that is.)

