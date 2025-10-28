New safety feature coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE — The red light has turned green for a key safety feature at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said the new runway will now be equipped with runway status lights.

A Channel 9 investigation revealed the airport originally wasn’t planning on putting this technology in place.

Pilots and air traffic controllers said the lights are a visual cue to alert when someone else is on the runway.

The airport now tells Channel 9 the runway program has realized enough savings to now include the installation of the Runway Status Lights.

The lighting system will be installed as part of the paving for the new runway, set to be commissioned in the fall of 2027.

