New SC measles cases linked to school exposure

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Health reported three new cases of measles on Friday, bringing the total of cases related to the Upstate outbreak to 156.

The total number of measles cases reported to SCDPH this year is 159.

The new cases stemmed from a previously reported school exposure, officials said. Currently, there are 252 individuals in quarantine due to exposure, with three in isolation. The end date for the quarantine period is set for Jan. 15.

Health officials said vaccination remains the most effective method for preventing measles and controlling the outbreak. DPH reminded SC residents that vaccines are available at various primary care provider offices and pharmacies across South Carolina, as well as at DPH health departments.

The age breakdown of the 156 measles cases shows 34 individuals are under age 5, 104 are between ages 5 to 17, 12 are over age 18, and there are 6 minors with undisclosed ages. Out of these cases, 148 were unvaccinated, 3 were partially vaccinated with one dose, 1 was fully vaccinated, and the vaccination status of four individuals is unknown.

DPH encouraged anyone who may have been exposed to measles to notify their health care provider for appropriate precautions before seeking medical care. Measles is highly contagious, and individuals are infectious for four days prior to and four days following the appearance of a rash, health officials said.

