New Spark by Hilton Hotel opens near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — Travelers now have a new hotel option near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Charlotte hotelier P.M. Patel, along with his family and supporters, officially cut the ribbon on Spark by Hilton, a new 121‑room property located off I‑85 on Sloan Drive.

The grand‑opening celebration even featured a performance by the Providence High School marching band.

Patel says the project represents continued investment in Charlotte’s growing airport corridor, which is part of the Charlotte Airport Area Strategic Development Plan.

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