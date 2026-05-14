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New Spark by Hilton Hotel opens near Charlotte airport

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
New Spark by Hilton Hotel opens near Charlotte airport
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Travelers now have a new hotel option near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Charlotte hotelier P.M. Patel, along with his family and supporters, officially cut the ribbon on Spark by Hilton, a new 121‑room property located off I‑85 on Sloan Drive.

ALSO READ: Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel to be built near CLT in west Charlotte

The grand‑opening celebration even featured a performance by the Providence High School marching band.

Patel says the project represents continued investment in Charlotte’s growing airport corridor, which is part of the Charlotte Airport Area Strategic Development Plan.

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