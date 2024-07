HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Now that summer temperatures are in full swing, there is a new way to stay cool in Huntersville.

Town leaders have officially opened the Lily Pad Splash Pad in North Mecklenburg Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the splash pad on Monday.

It will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

