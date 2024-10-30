New townhome community opens near lake

BELMONT, N.C. — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has opened its new townhome community in Belmont.

The homebuilder said the first residents have moved into Seven Oaks at McLean, which includes 100 townhomes in the McLean community on Lake Wylie.

Tri Pointe announced in May 2023 its plans to develop the project.

The townhomes range from 1,982 to 2,433 square feet with three to five bedrooms and up to three bathrooms.

