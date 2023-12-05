Hundreds of townhomes could go up across from high school in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Property across from two Rock Hill schools once set for a grocery store could now become residential and retail, according to our partners at The Rock Hill Herald.

Pending the rezoning of more than 40 acres, the townhomes and commercial space are expected to go up near Northwestern High School.

According to the Herald, Halpern Enterprises applied to rezone parcels on Rawlinson Road, West Main Street, and Meadowlark Drive. The combined site is directly across Main Street from the high school.

The properties are a mix of city and unincorporated York County parcels. There’s a vacant fast-food restaurant, a retail center, a home, and several undeveloped properties on the site.

The retail site is part of a shopping center that was partially demolished in 2016. At the time, there was a Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery store planned. After demolition began to make way for the grocery store, that plan fell through, and the grocery store never happened, according to reports from the Herald.

The plan now involves retail shopping and two commercial properties along Main Street, with 213 townhomes behind them. The commercial area is about 13,000 square feet.

Sketch plans also show two traffic signal access points. There’s a central amenity area and three retention ponds on the sketch.

The City Planning Commission told the Herald that they were in favor of the project. They said it would reduce traffic compared to the prior Walmart plan, and it fits the area.

However, almost 100 people came out to a neighborhood meeting on the plan. The city also received over half a dozen emails from area residents protesting the new development.

Several of those residents brought up not only Northwestern but Rawlinson Road Middle School and the impact development traffic would have on the schools.

The City Planning Commission told the Herald that it will be reviewing the proposal Tuesday night before making recommendations to the Rock Hill City Council.

A public hearing is expected to be included.

