New traffic pattern aims to keep Mooresville High School students safe

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Students at Mooresville High School returned to the classroom Wednesday morning with a new traffic pattern aimed at easing congestion and improving safety.

This school year, parents, students, staff and buses will each have a separate route onto campus.

Parents dropping off students will enter from Edgemoor Drive, then loop through the parking lot toward Magnolia Street. Students driving themselves and staff can enter from Cabarrus Avenue, Magnolia Street or Center Avenue. Buses will use Blue Devil Boulevard, blocking that area to regular traffic.

Mooresville Graded School District leaders say the changes will help keep kids safer, especially when they’re walking back and forth between the school’s two buildings.

Mooresville High School wasn’t always spread across two campus buildings. As the school expanded, more students had to walk across Magnolia Street, while drivers also used the area. The new traffic pattern aims to reduce the number of cars in the area during the school day.

The district says the change came after feedback from school leaders, police and people who live nearby.

“It’s kinda chaotic,” Mooresville neighbor Tiffany Stutts said. “We have both cross streets here, and traffic is not fun all the time.”

The town is also planning another $500,000 in safety improvements along Magnolia Street. For now, school leaders are asking families to be patient during the first few days as drivers adjust to the new pattern.

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