New Year’s Eve celebration returns to Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The New Year’s Eve celebration at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte kicks off in 2 hours, marking its second year at the ballpark.

Last year’s celebration drew large crowds, and organizers are hopeful for a similar turnout this year as families and friends gather to ring in the New Year at Truist Field.

The event will not feature the traditional crown rise that has been a staple in previous celebrations, signifying a shift to focus on the festivities at the venue.

Viewers can tune in to Channel 9 starting at 8 p.m. for the New Year’s festivities, followed by WSOC’s special edition at 10 p.m. ABC will then take viewers back to Times Square for the iconic ball drop.

