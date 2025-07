TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The principal of Newton-Conover High School was struck by lightning during a fundraiser at a golf course.

It happened Saturday afternoon near the 17th hole.

According to the Hickory Record, Chris Penley was taken to the hospital over concerns about his heart.

However, his wife said he is expected to make a full recovery.

