Newton man arrested in Virginia following death investigation in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Newton man has been arrested in Virginia in connection with an ongoing death investigation in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Allen Deese, 43, was located in Smyth County, Virginia, on July 23 with assistance from the sheriff’s office.

He was taken into custody and served with a warrant charging him with felony concealment of death. Deese is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Investigators have identified the victim as Amanda Brooke Williams, 43, of Valdese.

The investigation began in the early morning hours of July 20, when deputies responded to a home on Barus Pond Loop in Valdese for a report of a suspicious death.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and officials say the investigation remains active.

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