Newton names new police chief

NEWTON, N.C. — The City of Newton announced Thursday that Mark Beal will soon be sworn in as Chief of Police for the Newton Police Department.

Beal has served as interim police chief since the retirement of Vidal A. Sipe in March.

The city says Beal brings nearly three decades of law enforcement experience to the role. He began his career in 1994 with the Town of Catawba but has been with the Newton Police Department since 1999.

“Mark Beal’s leadership style is defined by professionalism, humility, and an unwavering dedication to the people of Newton,” Mayor Jerry T. Hodge said in a release. “He knows this community because he has spent decades serving it.”

Beal’s swearing-in ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on July 1 in the Council Chamber at Newton City Hall. The public is encouraged to attend.

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