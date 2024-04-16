Newton nonprofit marks major milestone this week

NEWTON, N.C. — A local nonprofit is about to celebrate an important milestone.

The Corner Table in Newton expects to serve its one-millionth meal on Wednesday.

For more than two decades, the organization has served the Catawba County community through its soup kitchen and backpack and frozen meals programs.

Each week as many as 1,300 children receive backpacks of food while nearly two dozen volunteers serve sit-down and to-go meals at the community kitchen. The frozen meal program provides food to those in need on the weekends.

