Next South End project on rise

CHARLOTTE — Work is progressing on Panorama Holdings’ micro apartment community at the edge of South End.

Charlotte-based Panorama broke ground last year on The J, an 84-unit community at 1718 S. Tryon St. near the intersection of South Tryon and West Boulevard. Vertical construction is now underway on the 14,000-square-foot building. The J is expected to take about two years to complete, according to the Panorama website.

Units will range between 325 square feet and 350 square feet and will have a full kitchen and bathroom. Each unit will also use technology from ORI Expandable Apartments that allows tenants to turn the living space into a bedroom with the touch of a button, according to the Progressive Cos. website. The design firm’s local office is working with Panorama on the project.

