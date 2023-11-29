NFL analysts weigh in on David Tepper’s latest coach firing

CHARLOTTE — David Tepper’s decision to fire Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich brought a chorus of criticism for the team owner from pundits and analysts Monday afternoon — as well as an outpouring of frustration from fans.

To cite one of many examples, Seton Hall University sports law professor Robert Boland told CBJ, “It really is hard to build a skyscraper when you keep tearing the building back to the basement annually.”

Boland added that building the skyscraper, in this case, means taking the necessary time to build a roster through multiple draft cycles “and having a consistent philosophy,” something that is apparent with teams and organizations that consistently win.

Carolina is 30-63 since Tepper bought the team for $2.275 billion in 2018. Tepper made his fortune as a hedge-fund trader. Forbes estimates he is worth $20.6 billion.

Andrew Brandt, a former Green Bay Packers executive who now runs the Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law at Villanova, assessed Tepper’s tenure in a social media post.

“Tepper is obviously from a different world, one where the assets are largely not human,” Brandt wrote. “Money can buy widgets, but not wins.”

