NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300K for throwing drink into stands

CHARLOTTE — The NFL fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for “unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game,” the league announced on Tuesday.

Tepper was seen on video throwing the contents from a drink into the crowd during the game against the Jaguars, in which the Panthers were left scoreless, 26-0.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the league said in a statement.

Video that appears to show #Panthers owner David Tepper throw a drink out of a suite window in Jacksonville in the direction of fans. https://t.co/4D804u9wRV — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) December 31, 2023

Tepper released the following statement: “I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

The Panthers (2-14) dropped to 0-9 on the road and were shut out for the first time since losing to Atlanta in Week 12 in 2002.

According to the NFL, the money from the fine will go toward the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation to support athletes and their communities.

NEW: In a statement, the #NFL announced it fined David Tepper $300K for “unacceptable conduct” in Jacksonville Sunday. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/EJwCXSXPJv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) January 2, 2024





