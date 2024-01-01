Local

Video appears to show Panthers owner David Tepper throwing drink into stands at Jaguars game

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Carolina Panthers are going into the new year on a sour note with another loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium on Sunday.

The team didn’t score a single point against the Jaguars, finishing with a score of 26-0. This was the second game this season where the Panthers didn’t score one point.

On New Year’s Eve, a video began making the rounds online, showcasing a visual sign of frustration from Panthers owner David Tepper.

The video appears to show Tepper throwing a drink out the windows of one of the boxes at Everbank Stadium.

Some of the drink may have landed on some of the Jaguar fans below the box. At the end of the clip, one of the fans appears to be trying to climb into the box.

A spokesperson for the Carolina Panthers has declined to comment. Tepper has yet to comment on the alleged incident.

Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown reached out to the National Football League (NFL), who said they were aware of the video but didn’t offer any comment.

