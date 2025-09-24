NFL player sells waterfront home here

CHARLOTTE — An NFL player traded his waterfront abode in Charlotte for $3.2 million last month, making it one of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sales in August.

Jonathan Jones, now with the Washington Commanders, sold his nearly 6,000-square-foot, modern-style home with access to the Catawba River and Lake Wylie, according to county real estate records. The 0.93-acre property is tucked away near The Vineyards on Lake Wylie and Sonoma Hills developments, west of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The home includes four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, 22-foot-tall ceilings in the living room, a large basement, resort-style pool, built-in grill and dock with a boat lift.

Jones owned the property for less than two years.

