NFL player turned police officer speaks out to help abused children

CHARLOTTE — A former NFL player turned police officer spoke to members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Police Activities League Thursday about his experience surviving abuse. He said he hopes his message can save at least one child.

Laveranues Coles spoke from the heart when he revealed that he was sexually molested by a family member from ages 9 to 12.

“It’s a hurtful thing to have to deal with and carry at such a young age,” Coles said.

As a teen, his emotions boiled over, and trouble at home turned into fights in class.

“They called the police on me at the school, and the police came and asked me what happened,” he said. “I was able to reveal to the police officer that I was being abused at the time, and that’s how it all came out. So law enforcement, you know, definitely played a big part, huge part. Luckily, the officer saw right through everything I was telling him, and got me to admit to what was happening to me.”

Coles said that intervention turned things around and gave him a second chance — one that he ran with it all the way to a successful year career in the NFL.

After retiring from the league, he returned to Florida where he grew up and decided to join law enforcement. He went through the training academy and now works patrol as a deputy sheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Today, he responds to car accidents, burglaries and calls for domestic violence all while spreading an important message to abused young people who may be suffering in silence.

“I want to express that to them, that listen, these are evil people doing evil things to kids that don’t deserve it, and you’re not alone in this world,” Coles said. “Don’t be afraid to bring that stuff that’s happening in the dark to the light, because that’s how you defeat it.”

Coles’ message calls on the public to do more to protect our children. If you suspect a child is being abused, call 911 or the Child Advocacy Center at 704-335-2760.

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