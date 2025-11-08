Nicolás Fernández, Alonso Martínez lead NYCFC over Charlotte 3-1 in first-round rubber match

CHARLOTTE — Nicolás Fernández scored twice in stoppage time and Alonso Martínez found the net early in the second half to lead New York City FC to a 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Friday night in the rubber match of the best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup.

NYCFC advances to play No. 1 overall seed Philadelphia on the Union’s field in the second round with the date and time to be determined.

Fernández, a 25-year-old first-year midfielder, scored unassisted in the second minute of stoppage time to give NYCFC — seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference — a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Martínez took a pass from Maxi Moralez and scored five minutes into the second half for a two-goal advantage. It was the second playoff goal this season for Martínez and his third in seven postseason appearances. It was the first assist for Moralez in his 21st playoff appearance — all with NYCFC.

Charlotte, the No. 4 seed, pulled within 2-1 on a goal by 25-year-old first-year forward Idan Toklomati in the 81st minute. Archie Goodwin and Harry Toffolo had assists on Toklomati’s first postseason netter. It was the first goal contribution for Goodwin and Toffolo in their first postseason.

Fernández picked up his second postseason goal in the 10th of 14 minutes of stoppage time to cap the scoring. Hannes Wolf had an assist — his first in seven playoff appearances.

Matt Freese did not have a save in his seventh postseason start for NYCFC after making one start for the Union in 2021.

Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots in his seventh playoff start for Charlotte, which struggled following Pep Biel’s season-ending injury during a Leagues Cup match.

