Nikki Haley, former GOP candidate, scheduled to speak at RNC

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday night, former Republican candidate Nikki Haley will speak at the Republican National Convention.

She called Trump “unhinged.” Trump called her “birdbrain.” No one could accuse Nikki Haley and Donald Trump of being friends in the primary.

Now, that’s all over. Despite the bitter primary, Haley released her delegates and told them to support Trump on the floor and said she will be voting for him.

Haley served as governor of South Carolina and as United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration. She was a late addition to the speaker lineup as she was added after the assassination attempt.

NCGOP 11th District Chair Michele Woodhouse said the addition of Haley to the lineup should be seen as a sign of unity.

“I anticipate she’s going to give remarks that will really lay the groundwork for the importance of receiving her and accepting her and I think the delegation will embrace her here in a way that would be so different had Saturday’s events not unfolded,” Woodhouse said.

Haley originally said she wasn’t invited to the convention and she was fine with that.

The time when she will give her speech Tuesday has not yet been announced.

While Republicans are in Milwaukee, Vice President Kamala Harris is planning trips to battleground states North Carolina and Michigan.

On Thursday, the Vice President will be in Fayetteville. It’ll mark her 15th trip to the Tar Heel State since taking office and seventh this year.

