Channel 9 in Milwaukee for 2024 Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Channel 9 government reporter Joe Bruno is in Milwaukee and learned what you should expect from the Carolinas at the RNC.

Primetime speeches officially kick off Monday night with the theme “Make America Wealthy Once Again.”

Bruno got a special look at the Convention floor, the area inside the arena where the primetime speeches will take place every night. RNC co-chairs Michael Whatley and Lara Trump are both from NC, and North Carolina’s delegation will be seated right up front.

Balloons were already in place over the weekend and they’ll drop Thursday night after former President Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech. He said after this weekend, his speech will be completely different than what he initially planned.

From Mark Robinson to Tim Scott, there will be plenty of Carolina flair this week. Before the convention, Bruno caught up with Whatley, who is from Gaston County. He said the Tar Heel State will get plenty of love this week because it is one of the top priorities for the Trump campaign.

“This is about America. This is about all 50 states, and obviously, North Carolina as one of the critical battleground states is going to get highlighted pretty well,” Whatley said.

As a late addition to Tuesday night’s program, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will be speaking. Last week, she encouraged all of her delegates to vote for Trump.

