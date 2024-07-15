Secret Service ‘confident’ with security plans at Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE — The Secret Service said Sunday they were “confident” in the security plan for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where former President Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination, The Associated Press reported.

This comes the day after an assassination attempt on the former president.

The FBI has not determined the motive behind the shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, which also resulted in the death of an attendee and serious injury to two others.

On Sunday, the FBI stated that they believe the 20-year-old gunman acted alone and was not previously on the bureau’s radar.

The agency is looking at the gunman’s social media activity and weapons but have not found any threatening posts or writings.

Now the spotlight is on security at the RNC in Milwaukee where Trump said he still plans to accept the GOP nomination.

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday afternoon that he ordered a full review of the security measures for the RNC.

Channel 9 in Milwaukee for RNC

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno is in Milwaukee where the convention officially begins Monday and has seen firsthand what security looks like there.

Tens of thousands of people from across the world are in Milwaukee. With any convention, security is a priority but in light of the assassination attempt, it’s even more top of mind.

Secret Service and local law enforcement said they have been planning the event for 18 months. The police chief said he is very comfortable with the plans he has put into place.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is part of those security plans. Several officers have been dispatched from Charlotte to Milwaukee because of the Queen City’s extensive experience with conventions.

The first big event of the week is Sunday night, which is the Red, White, and Brew Fest. The event is in a local park and 15,000 people are expected to attend. Country star Trace Adkins will be performing.

Bruno and his crew were invited to the secure area Sunday as crews put the final touches on the event. The chief operating officer said she has full confidence in the security plan and hopes that delegates have a smooth experience after a traumatic day.

“Safety is top of mind, of course,” said Alison Prange, RNC Host Committee COO. “It has been since we began the planning. I would refer any questions about security and logistics to the U.S. Secret Service, but everybody always thinks about that. It is a great consideration. It is going to be a great week and we are ready to welcome everyone.”

The Secret Service said they were “confident” in the security plan for the RNC, and no additional changes were planned.

The attempt on Trump’s life was the first one targeting a current or former president since 1981 when Ronald Reagan was shot just months into his presidency.

The Secret Service and FBI were part of that investigation.

Attempted assassination on President Reagan

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with a former FBI agent, who has a unique perspective from that attack on President Ronald Reagan.

Vic O’Korn has lived in the Charlotte area for more than 30 years.

O’Korn was assigned to the Washington Bureau just out of college, and he helped investigate the attempted assassination of Reagan.

He remembers the scramble drill and the amount of work it took to resolve that case and he’s pretty sure the agents involved in the Trump case are going through the same thing.

“Every agent in the office has got something to do, as far as this investigation is concerned, whether it’s the evidence response teams, the bomb techs, investigative agents, intelligence analysts, everyone is going to be involved in this,” O’Korn said.

He said that when Reagan was shot, their biggest worry was ensuring it wasn’t part of a broader conspiracy. He believes the agents working the Trump case are worried about the same thing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





