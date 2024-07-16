VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks at Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson spoke Monday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

In Robinson’s brief speech, he discussed his background and expressed his hope to see a return to the economy under former President Donald Trump, which was well-received by the crowd inside the Fiserv Forum.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is expected to address the RNC in the next hour @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/IX5EJicspT — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 15, 2024

NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson at RNC in Milwaukee

The Biden-Harris Campaign sent a statement in response to Robinson’s speech:

“Under Donald Trump, North Carolina lost nearly 9,000 manufacturing jobs, and once Joe Biden was elected, he helped bring our state back, overseeing the creation of more than 400,000 new jobs, including 12,400 manufacturing jobs, since taking office. Mark Robinson and Trump are pushing the same extreme MAGA agenda to rip away our rights, our health care, and our access to the good-paying jobs President Biden created.”

