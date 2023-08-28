Nikki Haley makes case for presidency in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is bringing her presidential campaign Monday to Indian Land.

Haley is giving a speech and holding a town hall meeting at 2 p.m. at the Cross Ridge Center in Indian Land.

The former governor and current presidential hopeful is a week out from the first 2024 Republican debate that didn’t feature the party’s front-runner, Donald Trump. Haley served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for part of Trump’s administration.

