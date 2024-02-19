Nikki Haley speaks in SC hours after slamming former President Trump for comments about NATO, Russia

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is making campaign stops in our area ahead of Saturday’s Republican primary.

On Sunday afternoon, Haley stopped in Fort Mill before her speech at 7 p.m. in Rock Hill at the Magnolia Room with Representative Ralph Norman.

Haley’s campaign stop comes just hours after she condemned former President Donald Trump over his comments about NATO and Russia.

Sunday, Haley said that with that one comment, Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin more power.

“All he did in that one moment was empower Putin. And all he did in that moment was side with a guy who killed his political opponents. He sided with a thug who arrested American journalists and held them hostage, and he sided with a guy who wanted to make a point to the Russian people. ‘Don’t challenge me in the next election, or this will happen to you too,” Haley said

