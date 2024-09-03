No charges filed after man shot while trying to pray with neighbor, family says

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A man’s family says he knocked on a neighbor’s door hoping to spread the word of God when he was met with a barrage of bullets. But the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office paints a very different picture of what they say happened.

The suspected shooter has not been charged.

The Aug. 22 shooting left 23-year-old Jadyn McNeill of Rockingham fighting for his life. Jadyn’s father said the gunman is their neighbor who lives directly across the street.

“He was shot at seven times but he was only hit five,” Charles McNeill said. “This is the guy across the street from me.”

He believes his son was going across the street that morning to pray with his neighbor who’s 72 years old.

“He is conscious. He is a resilient young man,” McNeill said, adding, “It was on his mind to try to spread the good news.”

But at some point, that neighbor fired shots through their front door. Jadyn was struck in the chest, stomach, arm, and hand.

“My son was still standing, whenever I got across the street to him, with his hands up to this guy,” McNeill said.

But the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is contradicting the family’s version of events. They posted on Facebook that the homeowner believed Jadyn, who has no criminal history, was trying to break in — even after the first few shots.

“Our information indicates that he knocks on the door,” said their attorney, Carnell Johnson. “According to the family, there was no kicking or trying to break down the door.”

The neighbor has not been arrested or charged.

Living across from the family for eight years, McNeill is sure the neighbor knew his son.

“[Jadyn] would often read his Bible here in the driveway,” he said. “He would just walk up and down the driveway.”

Nancy Buchanan is familiar with Jadyn’s devotion to his faith. She recently lost her own son.

“They were there consoling me, sharing the word of God with me and Jadyn was even witnessing to some of the young people in the yard,” she said.

Now, she’s doing the same.

“We’re praying for a breakthrough in this city to change and be real with people, be honest with people, treat people right,” she said.

Jadyn’s dad said his son is stable but remains in the ICU.

Channel 9 is not naming the man who shot Jadyn because he has not been charged. The sheriff says their investigation will be turned over to the district attorney for a determination on charges. The State Bureau of Investigation has also been contacted and is assisting investigators, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

