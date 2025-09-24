No charges filed in fatal motorcycle crash in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred on Pottertown Road near Meat Camp Road in Watauga County on Saturday at approximately 4 p.m.

Michael Lyn Holman, 51, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Holman was riding a 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Pottertown Road when he attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, lost control, and overturned.

The motorcycle was then struck by a westbound 2017 Jeep Compass driven by Karen Chyanne Norris, 19, who was not injured in the incident.

Following the crash, Holman was transported to a hospital in Winston-Salem where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Pottertown Road was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation conducted by the NC State Highway Patrol.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment as a contributing factor in the collision, and no charges will be filed.

