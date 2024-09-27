Local

No injuries reported in 2-alarm restaurant fire in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported Thursday night during a two-alarm restaurant fire in the 1300 block of West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte, fire officials said.

It took 60 firefighters 47 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire is under investigation.

