No injuries reported in 2-alarm restaurant fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported Thursday night during a two-alarm restaurant fire in the 1300 block of West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte, fire officials said.

It took 60 firefighters 47 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire is under investigation.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1300 block of West Sugar Creek Road. 60 Charlotte firefighters controlled the incident in 47 minutes. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/dYa94YNIMA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 27, 2024

