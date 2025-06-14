‘No Kings’: Crowds gather across Charlotte area as part of nationwide day of protest

CHARLOTTE — Thousands are gathering across the Charlotte area to participate in a nationwide “No Kings” Protest.

The protests are taking a stance against President Trump’s administration.

Rallies are taking place on the same day as a Grand Military Parade to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. This parade is also taking place on the President’s 79th birthday.

Marches and protests are taking place in Uptown, Monroe, Concord, Newton, Waxhaw, Mooresville, Rock Hill, and other Charlotte-area cities.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson was live in Uptown.

Organizers told Jackson that as many as ten thousand protestors gathered in First Ward Park for a march through Uptown. And Charlotte’s protest is expected to be one of the biggest out of the nearly 2,000 rallies taking place nationwide.

Organizers said that crowds were out to protest the current administration’s decisions and actions.

“I would like to see Congress stand up and take back the power that was given to them under the Constitution to stop this madness that’s going on in the country right now,” one woman told Jackson.

PHOTOS: Crowds gather across Charlotte area as part of nationwide day of protest

