Suspect arrested in deadly Monroe hit-and-run crash

MONROE, N.C. — On Dec. 28, an 83-year-old man named Leonidas Constantine Smith was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Morgan Mill Road in Monroe.

The driver, later identified as Francisco Roman Escobar, fled the scene without offering assistance or reporting the accident.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m., leading to an intensive investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Over two and a half days, detectives and patrol officers canvassed the area, reviewed surveillance footage, and collected evidence in a concerted effort to locate the suspect.

Eventually, investigators tracked the suspect vehicle across multiple cameras in the area, which eventually led to the identification of the driver and the seizure of the vehicle.

Escobar, a resident of Oakboro, N.C., was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and driving without a valid operator’s license.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, evidence collected from Escobar’s vehicle linked him directly to the fatality, confirming his involvement in the incident.

Following his arrest, Escobar was transported to the Union County Detention Center and is currently awaiting bond.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey highlighted the dedication of the investigators involved in the case. “This case is a testament to what real police work looks like. When someone thought they could take a life and disappear into the night, our deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol refused to let that happen,” Cathey said. He commended the long hours and teamwork that ultimately led to the identification of Escobar as the suspect.

The investigation continues as Escobar awaits further legal proceedings regarding the charges against him.

