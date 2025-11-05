No new measles cases reported in SC, health officials urge vaccination ahead of holidays

CHARLOTTE — Health leaders in South Carolina say no cases of measles have been reported since Friday.

There have been 37 cases this year, and 34 people are currently in quarantine.

State health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated before the holidays.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health provides an online adult vaccine locator to help find the one nearest you.

To increase access to vaccines, DPH has also activated a mobile health unit that will provide free vaccines to the following locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 5: 1-4 p.m. Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Thursday, Nov. 6: 1-4 p.m. Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

