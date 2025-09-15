North Carolina governor drops 2 prescription requirements for COVID vaccine

RALEIGH — Some people don’t need a prescription anymore to get a COVID vaccine in North Carolina.
Gov. Josh Stein issued an order dropping the prescription requirement for two groups: Those ages 65 and up, people older than 18 who meet certain criteria.
You needed a prescription to get the vaccine from a pharmacy until now under state law.
