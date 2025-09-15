Local

North Carolina governor drops 2 prescription requirements for COVID vaccine

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
RALEIGH — Some people don’t need a prescription anymore to get a COVID vaccine in North Carolina.

Gov. Josh Stein issued an order dropping the prescription requirement for two groups: Those ages 65 and up, people older than 18 who meet certain criteria.

You needed a prescription to get the vaccine from a pharmacy until now under state law.

