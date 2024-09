ALBEMARLE, N.C. — No one was hurt after shots were fired toward the Albemarle Police Department over the weekend, according to officials.

An unknown person shot towards the building on Sunday around 5:15 a.m. that is located on155 W South Street. However, police say no one was struck.

Albemarle Police have already have a person of interest in the case.

The investigation is still active.

