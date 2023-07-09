One person dead in overnight mass shooting in Anson County

WADESBORO, N.C. — A block party turned into the site of a mass shooting in Wadesboro early Sunday, with one person dead and six injured.

Channel 9 learned from the Wadesboro Police Department that there were up to 300 people at the scene.

No names have been released, and the next of kin hasn’t been notified.

The State Bureau of Investigations, Alcohol Law Enforcement, and surrounding regional agencies are helping investigate.

