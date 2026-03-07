No one injured in fully-involved Waxhaw RV fire

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Fire Department controlled a fully involved RV fire early Friday morning.

Officials said Station 27 responded to the call in their area around 12:30 a.m.

They found a fully-involved RV, close to a home, with limited hydrant availability.

The Tanker Task Force responded due to the limited hydrant availability. By the time they arrived, the nearby residence was showing heavy fire.

Officials said firefighters extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

