No one injured in southeast Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews battled a fire in southeast Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the 8100 block of Woodscape Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.

Officials said that smoke was showing on the crews’ arrival.

The fire was quickly controlled, and no one was injured, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire started accidentally in a bathroom exhaust vent fan.

The fire caused $7,000 in damage, investigators said.

