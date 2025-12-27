No one injured in southeast Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews battled a fire in southeast Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived at the 8100 block of Woodscape Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.
Officials said that smoke was showing on the crews’ arrival.
The fire was quickly controlled, and no one was injured, officials said.
Investigators determined the fire started accidentally in a bathroom exhaust vent fan.
The fire caused $7,000 in damage, investigators said.
