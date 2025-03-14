No survivors after single-engine plane crash in North Carolina, officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A single-engine plane crashed Friday morning in Greenville, North Carolina, police said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Rico Stephens said there were no survivors, ABC affiliate WCTI reported.

Officials said they are in the process of identifying the remains of the deceased and notifying the next of kin.

WCTI obtained this FAA statement: “A Beechcraft Bonanza crashed near Pitt-Greenville Airport in North Carolina around 7:50 a.m. local time on Friday, March 14. Two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.”

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

Caught on camera: Southwest flight, private plane nearly collide at Chicago Midway Airport

Caught on camera: Southwest flight, private plane nearly collide at Chicago Midway Airport StreamTime Live

©2025 Cox Media Group