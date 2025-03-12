‘No tax on tips’ bill making its way through NC House

NORTH CAROLINA — A bill that aims to add more money to North Carolina workers’ paychecks is making its way through the state’s House of Representatives.

The bill would eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay, WRAL reports.

Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, is the bill’s lead sponsor.

Warren’s bill would also eliminate state income taxes on the first $2,500 of bonuses that workers receive, according to WRAL.

The House Commerce Committee passed the bill Tuesday.

It now heads to the House Finance Committee.

“There are at least 20 other states that have bills filed to do exactly the same thing, and there’s a couple bills — one by a Republican, one by a Democrat — in the U.S. Congress,” Warren told WRAL.

