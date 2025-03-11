Union County commissioners could adopt new tax rate

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County residents are staring down higher property values and a potentially bigger tax bill.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the county sent revaluations that showed a 58% increase in value for single-family homes.

County commissioners said they will adopt a new tax rate, along with a budget, in June, which could mean higher taxes.

If you think the county made a mistake with your property, you can file an appeal.

