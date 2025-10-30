No tricks, just treats with the forecast this Halloween

CHARLOTTE — Conditions across the Carolinas continue to improve after a rainy first half of the week.

For any Halloween plans Friday, you can expect mostly clear skies and sunshine for the start of any activities. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-60s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Once we lose the sun, temperatures will drop off quickly through the night.

Keep the jacket handy along with your costumes.

By 7 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Those numbers will continue to fall into the 40s and eventually 30s by Saturday morning.

>>CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions

It will be breezy, too, making it feel a touch cooler than it actually is.

VIDEO: How to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

How to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

©2025 Cox Media Group