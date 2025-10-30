Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct 31 - Nov 2

CHARLOTTE — Halloween is officially upon us, and the Queen City is ready to celebrate with plenty of not-so-scary to blood-curdling events that everyone can enjoy. Whether you’re trick-or-treating with the kids or monster mashing the night away, here’s what’s going on in Charlotte this weekend.

Halloween Festivities

Hi-Wire Brewing Co. is hosting a Beetlejuice-themed silent disco Halloween night.

Downtown Concord’s Candy Crawl returns Friday evening. Trick-or-treaters can explore downtown shops and pick up candy along the way at this family-friendly event.

In Downtown Lenoir, don’t miss the town’s Spooktacular Halloween event for candy and fun.

Keeping with the family fun, Kannapolis will host their annual Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat and Festival Friday evening. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event. The town is commemorating this milestone with a fireworks celebration and after-party concert.

Primal Brewery in Belmont is throwing a Halloween Bash all day Friday, featuring live music, pumpkin carving and costume contests.

Also in Belmont, check out the Drive-In Theater for a special Fright Night Double Feature this Halloween. Watch slasher classics “Halloween” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” from the comfort of your car.

The Carolina Theatre will also screen the 1978 horror film, “Halloween,” to round out their “SCarolina” Halloween Movie Series Friday night.

Take a ghostly walking tour through Uptown this Halloween with Carolina History and Haunts’ “Beyond the Grave Tour.”

Check out a special Halloween-themed drag show at Buff Faye’s “Boo-lesque” Drag Diner Friday night at Midtown Tavern.

Petra’s Bar in Plaza Midwood is hosting a Halloween Bash with live music and a costume contest.

Head Uptown for Fahrenheit’s Haunted Rooftop Halloween party, complete with a DJ, dance floor and a costume contest with cash prizes.

The Local is hosting a two-day Halloween Bar Crawl Friday and Saturday.

Where to trick-or-treat:

Union Street in Concord goes all-out with spooky Halloween decorations for the occasion.

In NoDa, several houses have donned creepy ornaments. Stroll down 35th Street for some scary fun.

Historic Plaza Midwood is a bustling neighborhood for Halloween.

In Mount Holly, head to Scaleybark Court for some impressive holiday displays.

The Curtis Pond neighborhood in Mooresville typically draws large crowds of trick-or-treaters.

Not-So-Spooky Fun

Jesse & Joy will perform at Ovens Auditorium Friday night as part of their El Despecho Tour.

Greater Mount Moriah Church and Johnson & Wales University are hosting their 5th Annual Fall Festival Friday evening.

Head to Country Days Corn Maze in Indian Trail for some light-hearted fall fun this weekend. It’s open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Día de los Muertos begins Saturday. Celebrate with the Latin American Coalition at Camp North End for the 21st edition of their Day of the Dead Festival.

At Arts+ on The Plaza, there will also be a Día de los Muertos Market that blends art, food, music and culture Saturday afternoon.

Giveon will perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday night as part of his “Dear Beloved” tour.

Loathe, an English heavy metal band, will also play The Underground Saturday night.

The 22nd Annual Statesville Pumpkin Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Veterans Day in Downtown Belmont Sunday afternoon with live music, a military vehicle display and more.

Rock Hill’s Downtown Jazz Jam is celebrating two years Sunday with a special workshop, concert and jam session by trumpeter Mark Rapp and his band.

The Happy Fits are slated to perform at The Underground Sunday night.

