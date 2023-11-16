Local

No working smoke detectors in home where deadly fire broke out, officials say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

VALDESE, N.C. — Firefighters in Burke County are reminding people about the importance of smoke detectors after a deadly fire in Valdese earlier this week.

The fire happened early Monday morning at a mobile home on Pineburr Avenue. Firefighters said when they arrived, flames were coming out of the roof.

Investigators said two people escaped the fire, but a third man was found dead inside the home.

The fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters said there weren’t any working smoke detectors inside that home, and emphasized the importance of making sure you have working alarms.

