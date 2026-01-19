Nominations open for 2026 Governor’s Service Award in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County United Way is accepting applications for the 2026 North Carolina Governor’s Service Award, which recognizes the state’s most dedicated volunteers.

The organization is looking for nominations of volunteers who made a difference in 2025 and deserve to be celebrated.

The award program was created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, the Gaston Gazette reports.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Dozens of dogs given second chance at life after Gaston County puppy mill bust

Dozens of dogs given second chance at life after Gaston County puppy mill bust

©2026 Cox Media Group