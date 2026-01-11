Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday in Gaston County.

The incident happened at 5:54 p.m. inside Jacob’s Food Mart in the 1400 block of Gaston Avenue.

The person was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

The officers involved will both be placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

The Gastonia Police Department will be conducting an internal investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

