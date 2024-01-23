Suspect arrested for making bomb threat onboard plane leaving Charlotte Douglas airport

CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon after making a bomb threat onboard American Airlines Flight 2185, which was taking off from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport bound for Miami.

At about 3 p.m., law enforcement responded to the aircraft, which was still on a taxiway.

The passenger was removed from the plane and CMPD’s Bomb Unit swept the area.

It was considered a non-credible security alert, which had minimal impacts on its operations, officials said.

Statement from American Airlines:

“American Airlines flight 2185, with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Miami (MIA), was met by law enforcement before departing CLT due to a report of a possible security threat on board. The aircraft was inspected and cleared by authorities and will depart CLT shortly. Safety and security is our top priority. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

