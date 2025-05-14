Local

Non-profit revamping former Drexel Heritage sites in Burke County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
This rendering shows what The Industrial Commons’ Innovation Campus will look like on the property of the former Drexel Heritage Furniture Plants 3 and 5 in Morganton. The campus will include offices, several small to midsize manufacturing facilities, an incubator for emerging business and training spaces for workers.
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A local non-profit is giving new life to a former manufacturing site in Burke County.

According to the New Herald in Morganton, two of the former Drexel Heritage Furniture plants will become an innovation campus.

The campus will be focused on launching and nurturing community-owned businesses. New housing will also be a part of the plans.

Crews are expected to break ground next month.

Most Read