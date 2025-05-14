Non-profit revamping former Drexel Heritage sites in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A local non-profit is giving new life to a former manufacturing site in Burke County.

According to the New Herald in Morganton, two of the former Drexel Heritage Furniture plants will become an innovation campus.

The campus will be focused on launching and nurturing community-owned businesses. New housing will also be a part of the plans.

Crews are expected to break ground next month.

