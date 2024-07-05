Non-profits join forces to help find local veteran safe place to live

CHARLOTTE — Two non-profits are joining forces to make sure a local veteran has a safe place to live.

Donald Surratt spent the majority of his life in a home that needed lots of repairs and he wasn’t sure how much longer he could live there.

“My home was in despair. I needed repairs to it,” he said.

Surratt is got the help he has needed thanks to the nonprofits. For more information, click here.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Erika Jackson sees how local nonprofits have helped a veteran in need.

(WATCH BELOW: First responders’ drone team keeps busy keeping community safe)

First responders’ drone team keeps busy keeping community safe

©2024 Cox Media Group